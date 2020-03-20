Passion creates digital market

Tinopolis-owned Passion Distribution has created its own online marketplace in light of the recent coronavirus-related cancellation of numerous industry events.

The UK-based distributor will present its slate of content to buyers via the Passion Distribution Pop-Up Market.

Following in the footsteps of MipTV and Series Mania, which both set up online alternatives to their markets this week, the digital portal will offer scheduled video conferencing and screening facilities.

Passion has also revealed its slate for the digital market. Titles include Pioneer Productions doc Ocean Autopsy (2×60’), which looks at how the oil industry, fishing, plastic waste, climate change and the rising level of medical drugs discarded into our seas are degrading the oceans.

Voltage TV and Motion Content Group’s three-part factual series Epidemic: The Great Plague also features on the slate, alongside factual duo Danceworks (8×30’) and Handmade in Africa (3×30’),

which are the fruit of a partnership between Passion and indie prodco ClearStory. Epidemic: The Great Plague was produced for UK terrestrial Channel 5, while Danceworks and Handmade in Africa were both made for for BBC4.

Middlechild Productions and Passion Distribution have also struck a new deal for a number of popular factual series produced for C5. Fare Dodgers: At War With the Law (4×60’), Help! My Pet Hates Me (1×60’) and Dog Rescuers (16×60’), coproduced with Motion Content Group, are all on the slate. The distributor is also shopping new series Motorway (4×60’) from Fearless TV, again made for C5.

Standalone special How to Deep Clean Your House (1×60’) and four-parter Inside the Police Force (4×60’) will also be presented to buyers. The latter is a Mentorn Media production for C5.

Capping off the slate for the Pop-Up Market is Miriam’s Big Fat Adventure (2×60’), produced by Wild Pictures for BBC2.

Passion will also be presenting buyers with content from its February showcase, which includes: #Trump: How Social Media Changed the Presidency (1×60’), The Great British Urine Test (1×90’), season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race (14×90’), Dynamo: Beyond Belief (3×60’), Future Warfare (4×60’), Frontline Police 24/7 (12×60’) and Twice the Life for Half the Price (6×60’).