Parade adds 40 unscripted shows

UK-based distributor Parade Media has added 40 shows to its unscripted slate, taking its catalogue to more than 2,300 hours.

Headlining the line-up are five factual entertainment documentaries: Essential Media’s Koala Rescue (1×60′), Seven Studios’ Hellfire: The Battle of Cobargo (1×60′), Silver Fox Productions’ Animal Embassy (10×30′), Hello Mary’s How Animals Talk to Each Other (8×60′) and Omnifilm’s Dinosaur Cold Case (1×60′).

Highlights in lifestyle include new culinary series Taste of Australia with Hayden Quinn and Three Veg & Meat, and returning series Field Trip with Curtus Stone and Farm to Fork.