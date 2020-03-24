Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Parade adds 40 unscripted shows

Parade adds 40 unscripted shows

UK-based distributor Parade Media has added 40 shows to its unscripted slate, taking its catalogue to more than 2,300 hours.

How Animals Talk To Each Other from Hello Mary

Headlining the line-up are five factual entertainment documentaries: Essential Media’s Koala Rescue (1×60′), Seven Studios’ Hellfire: The Battle of Cobargo (1×60′), Silver Fox Productions’ Animal Embassy (10×30′), Hello Mary’s How Animals Talk to Each Other (8×60′) and Omnifilm’s Dinosaur Cold Case (1×60′).

Highlights in lifestyle include new culinary series Taste of Australia with Hayden Quinn and Three Veg & Meat, and returning series Field Trip with Curtus Stone and Farm to Fork.

KarolinaKaminska
Karolina Kaminska 24-03-2020 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:

,

RELATED ARTICLES:

Essential, Parade partner on koala docEx-BBC exec boards Parade MediaParade, Outdoor serve up tasty mix for Asia
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows