Ovation TV returns to Riviera

Arts-focused US cablenet Ovation TV has picked up the second season of Sky Atlantic drama series Riviera in a deal with NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

An original series for European satcaster Sky, Riviera is produced by Archery Pictures and Primo Productions, in association with Altice Studios and Sky Studios. Sky’s Kris Thykier, Paul McGuinness and Cameron Roach are among the exec producers.

The France-set series stars Julia Stiles (The Bourne Identity) as an American art curator who discovers hidden secrets about the life she shared with her billionaire husband after he is killed in a mysterious yacht explosion. Will Arnett, Juliet Stevenson and Poppy Delevigne joined the cast for the 10×60’ second run.

Ovation will air Riviera on Saturday nights from May 2021 as part of its Mystery Alley strand.