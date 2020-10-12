NTV shops science, adventure

- Home
- News
- Departments
- Sections
- Reports
- Mediabase
- Events
- Podcast
- C21FM
- C21TV
- C21Screenings
- Schedule Watch
- My C21
- Jobs
MIPCOM: German free-to-air channel NTV has picked up science series The Animal Within (6×45’), produced by Canadian prodco Go Button Media, and Smac-produced sports and adventure series The Huntsman (4×45’).
NTV, owned by Bertelsmann Media’s RTL Group, has acquired free rights for German-speaking territories from local sales house Autentic Distribution, which is launching the titles as part of its slate at Mipcom Online+ this week.