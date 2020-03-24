Noah wakes up to Australian Dream

UK producer and distributor Noah Media Group (NMG) has acquired international sales rights, excluding Australia, Canada, the UK and airlines, to feature documentary The Australian Dream.

The doc tells the story of indigenous former Australian Football (AFL) star Adam Goodes and his 2013-2015 AFL seasons while also exploring race, identity and belonging in Australian society today.

The doc is directed by Bafta-winning filmmaker Daniel Gordon (Hillsborough), written by Stan Grant and produced by Oscar and Bafta winner John Battsek (Searching for Sugar Man). Tommy Gordon and Joel Kennedy serve as exec producers.

The Australian Dream is produced by UK-based factual indie Dogwoof and is set for a theatrical release in the UK, while the BBC has acquired exclusive UK television rights.

NMG’s distribution arm Noah X will handle international sales, the first time it has taken on a third-party title for distribution.