Noah, Federation link on Arsène Wenger doc

UK prodco Noah Media Group and France’s Federation Entertainment have joined forces to coproduce a feature documentary about former Arsenal Football Club manager Arsène Wenger.

Titled Arsène Wenger: Invincible, the 1×90’ doc, which is being produced in association with France’s Yvette Productions, comes from British filmmaker Gabriel Clarke and co-director Christian Jeanpierre.

Set for completion in 2021, the doc will be narrated by Wenger and will feature interviews with key figures from his career, including some of the biggest names in world football.

NoahX, Noah Media’s sales and distribution division, will co-ordinate a theatrical and transactional release in the UK in late 2021, as well as international sales, in partnership with Federation.

“This documentary will aim to do justice to an achievement that becomes more impressive with each passing season. Thanks to Arsène’s trust and insight, we also aim to reveal the man behind the enigmatic, urbane and driven figure, obsessed with achieving perfection on the football field,” said Clarke.

“Arsène Wenger left an unparalleled legacy to English football and Arsenal FC. Invincible will be this incredible story’s definitive final chapter.”