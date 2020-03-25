Nickelodeon gets Ziggy with it

Nickelodeon in Israel has commissioned a young-adult drama from Tel Aviv-based producer and distributor ADD Content.

Created by Shahar Segall and Oren Yaakobi, Ziggy tells the story of a 16-year-old boy with vitiligo, named Dori. To fulfil his dream of singing and performing on stage, but lacking confidence due to his skin condition, Dori invents an alter ego, called Ziggy.

Nickelodeon, which is distributed by pay TV platform Hot, has commissioned 40 episodes of Ziggy, which will be produced and distributed internationally by ADD Content as a format and finished series. Emil Ben Shimon directs.

Hadas Mozes-Lichtenstein, co-founder and head of international at ADD Content, said: “This show is a really important story in a time when we as a society, and particularly our teenagers, are more and more image-conscious. We’re excited to bring this fun, relatable coming-of-age series to life on Nickelodeon.”