Nick Jr Israel orders Ananey, Driver copro

Preschool channel Nick Jr in Israel has ordered a fairy-tale-inspired series to be coproduced by Israel’s Ananey Studios and US-based Driver Studios.

Debuting on Nick Jr via Israeli broadcaster HOT and internationally on Driver Studios’ YouTube channel Cool School, Sweets Café playfully retells well-known fairy tales by sprinkling a modern twist on each story.

The 10×12’ series, which combines live action with animation, revolves around a cartoon monkey chef called Marshmallow who owns a lively café full of interesting customers.

In each episode, a girl named Rosie visits the café to taste some of Marshmallow’s delicacies and listen to his surprisingly hilarious versions of her favourite fairy tales.

Sweets Café comprises five tales spread over two episodes each – Little Red Riding Hood & the Magical Pizza, Sleeping Beauty & the Perfect Pancake, Goldilocks & the Three Roosters, Jackie & the Jellybeans, and Cinderella the Amazing Chef. Each fairy tale is adapted to fit 21st century values and modern life.

The series features local well-known stars in both the US and Israel.