NHK gets Younger thanks to ESI

Japanese pubcaster NHK has acquired US rom-com series Younger in a multi-season deal with Endemol Shine International (ESI).

The show revolves around a woman who lies about her age to secure a job in the highly competitive world of publishing. Throughout the series, her personal and professional life become increasingly intertwined, making it harder for her to keep her secret.

Younger was created by Sex & the City creator Darren Star and airs on US cablenet TV Land, with Star writing and executive producing the series. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown also serve as writers and executive producers, while JAX Media’s and Tony Hernandez is onboard as executive producer.

Matt Creasey, ESI’s exec VP of sales and acquisitions for Americas, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, said: “ESI is thrilled that NHK has secured Younger for its Japanese audience. It is another huge success for this incredibly relatable and empowering series that has an immense and loyal fan base around the world.”

The series has so far been sold into 168 territories with the seventh season confirmed and due to start production later this year.

The series is also being adapted into local versions in China and South Korea following deals secured by Endemol Shine Group.