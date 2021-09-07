Please wait...
Zylo launches FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus

FAST channel Emotion’L is aimed at female viewers

NEWS BRIEF: French OTT and VoD channel operator Zylo has agreed a deal with TV manufacturer Samsung to add a free linear channel called Emotion’L to the Samsung TV Plus streaming service in France and Switzerland.

The free ad-supported streaming TV channel launches tomorrow, targeting women with fiction programming and will draw on Zylo’s library of OTT rights to thrillers, romance and comedy content. Samsung TV Plus is pre-installed on Samsung smart TVs and select Galaxy mobiles and tablets.

