Zuckerberg profile King of the Metaverse leads Sky’s slate of 12 factual originals

European pay TV broadcaster Sky has unveiled a slate of 12 original commissions for its Sky Documentaries, Sky Crime, Sky Nature and Sky Arts channels in the UK, including a profile of Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg.

Feature doc Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse (working title) will piece together the events of Zuckerberg’s life along with the creation of Facebook and Meta, combining rarely seen archive footage and exclusive interviews to examine one of the most powerful figures of the 21st century.

The 1×90’ film will air in the autumn and is being produced by BAFTA- and Emmy-winning Rogan Productions, in association with Sky Studios, and directed by Nick Green.

Daley (wt) follows the life and career of athlete Daley Thompson and tracks his eight gold medals and four world records as he became the first athlete ever to hold wins in the Olympic, World, Commonwealth and European competitions simultaneously. The 1×60’ doc is from Passion Pictures and director Alex Thomas.

In true crime, Dublin Narcos, from the team behind Liverpool Narcos, tracks the rise in violence, addiction and organised crime in Dublin from the 1980s to the present day. The 3×60’ series is being produced by Blast! And Sky Studios.

The Wicklow Mountains west of Dublin are the backdrop for Gone: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle (wt), exploring the mystery of six women who went missing without trace in the darkly wooded hills between 1993 and 1998. Five Mile Films and Sky Studios are producing the 2×60’ special.

New docuseries Who Killed Lin & Megan Russell? (wt) explores one of the most shocking multiple murders of the 90s as Michael Stone prepares a final appeal against his murder conviction having served 25 years in prison. Serial killer Levi Bellfield has recently claimed he carried out the attack. The 3×60’ examination of the case will be produced by Rare TV.

Meanwhile, a complex ecological crime story is unpicked in The Great Rhino Robbery (wt), exploring how the rhino horn came to be more valuable than gold. One-off feature documentary Forced Out (wt), meanwhile, asks why being gay in the armed forces remained illegal until as late as 2000, telling the story of the countless men and women dishonourably discharged because of their sexuality.

On Sky Nature, naturalist and explorer Steve Backshall returns with his series Whale with Steve Backshall which will take viewers on a journey across the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans to track the world’s most endangered whales and dolphins.

On Sky Arts, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson and Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler join forces for six-parter Brian Johnson & Mark Knopfler’s Good Times. Greatest Guitar Riffs, meanwhile, sees the world’s best guitarists explore the power of the riff in gigs past and present and its place in pop culture.

Feature documentary Decoding Turner comes to screens later this year, following two plucky enthusiasts alongside art historians and academics as they reveal the startling hidden codes they believe are woven into the paintings of British artist JMW Turner.

Master Crafters has been renewed for a second season with a new host, musician, comedian and actor Bill Bailey. Bill Bailey’s Master Crafters: The Next Generation will see Bill join junior crafters and seasoned experts as they explore wood carving, stained glass and silversmithing.

Sky Documentaries and Sky Crime titles are commissioned by Poppy Dixon, director of documentaries and factual. Sky Arts titles are commissioned by Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts and Entertainment. All titles are commissioned for Zai Bennett, MD of content for Sky UK and Ireland.