Zucker-led RedBird IMI launches non-fiction studio with ex-Time boss Ian Orefice

Jeff Zucker-led media vehicle RedBird IMI is backing a fledgling New York-based non-fiction company headed by Ian Orefice, former president and chief operating officer of Time.

EverWonder Studio will initially focus on fully financing, producing and distributing non-fiction features, documentaries and series.

The new studio will be based in New York, with plans to quickly expand to LA and Europe. In addition to financing projects from inception, EverWonder has said it will be signing “industry leading filmmakers and journalists who share a passion for storytelling that resonates on a global stage.”

It has been launched by RedBird IMI in partnership with Orefice, who recently stepped down as president and COO of Time and Time Studios, which he founded in 2020.

Orefice has worked on projects including Jeen-Yuhs (Netflix), Home (Apple), Katrina Babies (HBO), John Lewis: Good Trouble (CNN Films), Time 100 (ABC), Amazing Grace (Neon) and The Territory (National Geographic).

Former CNN Worldwide president Zucker was named CEO of RedBird IMI, a joint-venture (JV) investment company backed by more than US$1bn capital, towards the end of 2022.

This followed Zucker leaving his role at CNN after failing to disclose a romantic relationship with fellow CNN executive Allison Gollust.

The influential executive led CNN from 2013 to 2022 and before that spent more than two decades with NBCUniversal, most recently as president and CEO.

RedBird IMI is a JV between RedBird Capital Partners, founded and led by Gerry Cardinale, and International Media Investments, a global media company based in Abu Dhabi.

EverWonder is the first of several investments that RedBird IMI is set to announce in the coming months.