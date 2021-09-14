Please wait...
Zodiak Kids sends Horrid Henry around world

Horrid Henry

NEWS BRIEF: Banijay’s Zodiak Kids has secured a string of broadcast and streaming deals for all five seasons of Novel Entertainment-produced animated series Horrid Henry (250×11’).

Netflix has picked up rights to various seasons in territories including Belgium, France, the US, Canada, Australia and India, while other buyers include Emirates Cable TV, Discovery Networks Asia Pacific and Viacom International Media Networks Africa.

