Zinc Media spices up Red Sauce team with development, production appointments

UK group Zinc Media’s popular-factual producer Red Sauce has hired Jess Mitchell, Jack Dargov and Nikki Nerini-Hobbs for the newly created roles of development producer, development senior assistant producer and production executive respectively.

Mitchell’s credits include Cardiff Productions’ series We Are Black & British for BBC Two, the BBC Three show The Rap Game, produced by Naked Entertainment, and a number of commissions at TwoFour for Channel 4. She also previously served as development producer at BBC Studios.

Dargov has worked in development at indies including Label1 and Crackit Productions, working on shows such as E4’s Send Nudes and The Social Media Murders for ITV.

Based in Manchester, Nerini-Hobbs first worked with Red Sauce in 2021 to line-produce daytime show Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun for Channel 5. With more than 15 years’ experience in production management, Nerini-Hobbs’ credits include Long Lost Family (ITV), Becoming You (AppleTV+), First Civilizations (PBS) and Catching Britain’s Killers: The Crimes That Changed Us (BBC Two).

Red Sauce was launched just over a year ago and is led by former producer and commissioning editor for BBC Factual Tom Edwards.

Edwards, creative director at Red Sauce, said: “I’ve been thrilled with the rapid growth of our label since we began just over a year ago. And we’re hoping to announce two more exciting commissions soon. So we are really pleased to be welcoming some of the brightest development and production talents to Red Sauce.

“Both Jess and Jack are fantastic ideas originators who’ll add even more to our team, whilst Nikki’s outstanding production management skills will be a fantastic addition to those of our talented PM team.”