Zinc London MD Greg Sanderson stepping down to become executive producer

The MD of UK production group Zinc London, Greg Sanderson, is stepping down to focus on making programmes, with a successor currently being sought.

Sanderson will shift to an executive producer role at the factual-focused production group on September 17, with a roving brief across all of Zinc London’s television production brands.

These include Brook Lapping, Blakeway, Films of Record, Red Sauce and recently launched label Supercollider.

As part of his new brief, he will exec produce a significant part of Zinc’s premium factual output and act as a freelance producer, collaborating with Zinc on projects developed outside the group.

Sanderson was appointed director of London television at Zinc in January 2020, having joined the group in 2015 as MD of Brook Lapping.

He began his career at Touch Productions and Flashback TV, after which he moved to the BBC as editorial executive of documentary strand Storyville, rising to become exec producer and then commissioning editor for arts and music.

During his time at Zinc, he has exec and co-exec produced programmes including the upcoming 9/11: I Was There (for ITV/History Channel/France Télévisions) as well as Daniel Barenboim: In His Own Words (BBC), Tutankhamun in Colour (BBC4), Trump Takes on the World (BBC2), Cuba: Castro vs the World (BBC2) and The Hunt for Gaddafi’s Billions (BBC Storyville).

The search for Sanderson’s replacement is already well advanced and is being led by recruitment firm Mission Bay, Zinc said.

Zinc Media Group CEO Mark Browning said: “This natural evolution allows Greg to follow his creative passion and, at the same time, helps to retain his creative talents within the group, with a particular focus on premium factual.”

Sanderson added: “My heart lies in making programmes, so the combination of staying in a close relationship with Zinc and being able to pursue my own freelance projects is the perfect combination.”