Zinc brings in Westbury for branded

London-based production group Zinc Media has appointed Damon Westbury as MD of its branded content division, Zinc Communicate.

Westbury previously led The European Broadcaster Exchange and prior to that held senior commercial roles at Clear Channel, Microsoft Advertising, handbag.com, Carlton and Fox Kids.

His appointment aims to drive growth of advertiser-funded programming, deficit-funded programming, film, podcasts and social marketing assets for broadcasters, media owners, platforms, publishers, brands and advertisers.

He will also grow the Zinc Communicate publishing division, launching new titles, building advertising revenues and expanding the commercial team, and develop the corporate video division, creating corporate films for UK and International trade bodies, associations and their members.

Mark Browning, CEO of Zinc Media Group, said: “The rise of conscious consumerism means that brand purpose is now at the forefront of brands’, CEOs’ and Marketing Directors’ minds.

“Damon has more than 20 years’ experience of working with – and for – some of the world’s biggest brands, media owners, agencies in both B2B and direct-to-consumer environments. He has consistently delivered excellence in creative solutions’ innovation and has developed some extremely successful strategic partnerships.”

Zinc Media Group launched Communicate last year and also includes factual prodcos Blakeway, Brook lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce and Tern Television.