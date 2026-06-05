ZeptoLab’s Om Nom Stories bound for MBC

NEWS BRIEF: Middle Eastern broadcaster MBC Group is bringing the animated series Om Nom Stories to audiences across the Middle East and North Africa via its children’s channel MBC3, through a deal with Spanish company ZeptoLab.

Om Nom Stories, based on the video game developer’s hit game Cut the Rope, will also stream on MENA platform MBC Shahid from this summer. Ashraf Younis, director of MBC3 and MBC Action, said the dialogue-free slapstick toon “originated from a hugely popular mobile game and successfully evolved into engaging TV content, allowing us to leverage its strong brand appeal and connect with broader audiences.”