Zeitsprung Pictures adapts Israeli drama Euphoria for Germany after HBO rework

German prodco Zeitsprung Pictures is working on a local adaptation of Euphoria, the Israeli teen drama recently reworked by US premium cablenet HBO.

Based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, the HBO version was written by Sam Levinson. The series focuses on a recovering teenage drug addict who struggles to find her place in the world.

Zeitsprung Pictures, which produced Kleo, is working on a German adaptation of the series having acquired the option from distributor ADD Content, according to US industry publication Variety.

Jonas Lindt and Paulina Lorenz (both Druck), are already lined up as scriptwriters on the German version. Producers are Zeitsprung Pictures‘ managing directors Michael Souvignier and Lennart Pohlig.

The US version of Euphoria is broadcast in Germany on pay TV platform Sky Deutschland.