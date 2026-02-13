Please wait...
Please wait...

ZED shops science doc Sulawesi, A New Origin Story

Sulawesi, A New Origin Story

NEWS BRIEF: French producer and distributor ZED has begun selling science documentary Sulawesi, A New Origin Story internationally.

Produced by Zadig Productions and Escalenta for Arte France, the 52-minute doc traces the origins of the first man-made art back to the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, challenging a long-held belief that art originated in Europe. The doc, which is directed by Pascal Goblot and Denis van Waerebeke and set to launch on Arte France in April, has already been picked up by SBS (Australia) and UR (Sweden).

C21 reporter 13-02-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Sophie Leonard joins Fox from UK's Samphire Films as exec VP of unscripted
Germaine Sweet steps up to head acquisitions and sales at PBS Distribution
Bing prodco Acamar Films to launch public service-focused YouTube channel
US studios, broadcasters still 'closed for business' in copro market, RTS panel hears
BBC Children's preps Go Jetters spin-off, unveils YouTube plans and CBBC wishlist

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE