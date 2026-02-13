ZED shops science doc Sulawesi, A New Origin Story

NEWS BRIEF: French producer and distributor ZED has begun selling science documentary Sulawesi, A New Origin Story internationally.

Produced by Zadig Productions and Escalenta for Arte France, the 52-minute doc traces the origins of the first man-made art back to the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, challenging a long-held belief that art originated in Europe. The doc, which is directed by Pascal Goblot and Denis van Waerebeke and set to launch on Arte France in April, has already been picked up by SBS (Australia) and UR (Sweden).