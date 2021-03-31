ZDFE tethers Trojan Horse doc

German distributor ZDF Enterprises has added new one-off 50-minute documentary The Mystery of The Trojan Horse to its sales slate.

Produced by Germany’s Gruppe 5 and Italian prodco GA&A for German pubcaster ZDF, the programme examines the 3,000-year-old legend and uncovers new evidence that the city of Troy may never have existed.

Featured archaeologists include underwater specialist Francesco Tiboni and Middle Eastern expert Professor Winfield Herd.

The documentary includes CGI recreations of the wooden horse said to have been used by the Greeks to trick the Trojans, as well as re-enactments of Trojan War battles.

The film is similar to ZDF Enterprises’ series The Lost Pirate Kingdom for Netflix, which made its debut on the SVoD platform in March.