Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

ZDFE sells chimpanzee, engineering docs across EMEA

Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall

NEWS BRIEF: Documentaries Ancient Engineering (10×50’) and Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall (6×50’/1×50’) have been acquired by a range of EMEA broadcasters, distributor ZDF Enterprises has announced.

Ancient Engineering has been sold to BBC Studios in Africa and Czech TV, while Rescued Chimps has been licensed by UKTV, BBC Studios in Poland and Africa, MTVA in Hungary, France Télévisions, Czech TV, Arte/ZDF in Germany and SRF in Switzerland. Both shows are produced by Off the Fence for Curiosity Stream and have been greenlit for second seasons.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 02-02-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Acquisitive Federation takes a majority stake in French prodco Bonne Pioche
WarnerMedia confirms HBO Max launch date for second wave of European territories
Dynamic hires ZDF's Annika Schmidt to head German originals, Euro copros
BBC Three orders factual drama feature about warehouse workers
Hulu, Fox strike multi-faceted output deal for unscripted, animation