ZDFE sells chimpanzee, engineering docs across EMEA

NEWS BRIEF: Documentaries Ancient Engineering (10×50’) and Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall (6×50’/1×50’) have been acquired by a range of EMEA broadcasters, distributor ZDF Enterprises has announced.

Ancient Engineering has been sold to BBC Studios in Africa and Czech TV, while Rescued Chimps has been licensed by UKTV, BBC Studios in Poland and Africa, MTVA in Hungary, France Télévisions, Czech TV, Arte/ZDF in Germany and SRF in Switzerland. Both shows are produced by Off the Fence for Curiosity Stream and have been greenlit for second seasons.