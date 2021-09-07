ZDFE prodco Network Movie appoints Moviepool boss as next CEO

ZDF Enterprises (ZDFE)-owned German prodco Network Movie Film & TV Production has appointed Bernadette Schugg as its next CEO.

Schugg will join on April 1 next year, succeeding Jutta Lieck-Klenke, who is stepping down from the role but will remain with the company as a freelance producer.

Schugg will take over the management of the Hamburg-based company in tandem with Lasse Scharpen, who helped set up Studio Zentral with ZDFE in Berlin two years ago and will continue to focus on the prodco.

The past decade has seen Schugg work as producer and sole MD of Tellux Group-owned Moviepool in Munich.

Scharpen said the new personnel set-up at the prodco will see it look to “maintain the quality of the films that is the hallmark of Jutta Lieck-Klenke and her team,” whilst developing new series formats, series and films.

Network Movie Film & TV Production was founded in 1998 and has been behind a host of TV movies and scripted series in Germany.