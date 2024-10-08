ZDF travels to the land of fire and ice with factual commission Iceland from Above

German pubcaster ZDF has commissioned travel and adventure documentary Iceland from Above, for its Terra X factual strand.

The two-part title is produced by Icelandic prodco Sagafilm and OTF Studios. From high above the Nordic island country, cameras reveal blue lagoons, active volcanoes and steaming geysers.

The greenlight was announced by ZDF Studios-owned factual specialist producer and distributor Off The Fence (OTF).

Iceland from Above will air in late 2025 on Arte before its official launch on ZDF.

Stefanie Fischer, OTF’s MD, distribution, said: “As a non-domestic producer given the greenlight for a coveted Terra X slot, it’s a major accomplishment and a real tribute to Sagafilms’ filmmaking excellence.”

OTF has also announced two new documentaries in its Wild… collection. Wild Medics and Wild: Senses will both be coproduced by OTF, ZDF Studios and Arte.