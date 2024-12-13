Please wait...
ZDF Studios ventures into The Forest and Hanging Gardens to shop copro titles from Global Doc initiative

Windfall Films’ ecological doc The Forest: Can Trees Save the Planet?

Germany’s ZDF Studios has secured worldwide distribution rights to two science- and civilisation-focused factual titles produced as part of the Global Doc coproduction initiative.

Formed in 2022, the consortium comprises 11 global broadcasters: France Télévisions, ZDF (Germany), Channel 4 (UK), CBC (Canada), SVT (Sweden), ORF (Austria), WNET and WGBH (US), NHK (Japan), RAI (Italy) and ABC (Australia).

Global Doc requested high-end documentary pitches focusing on science, environmental science and ancient civilisations. Two factual films have now been completed and will be shopped to buyers by ZDF Studios.

The first, The Forest: Can Trees Save the Planet? (1×50’/1×90’), is produced by UK prodco Windfall Films in association with WGBH Nova, France Télévisions, ABC, SVT, ZDF Studios and ZDFinfo. It features ecologist Tom Crowther’s innovative solutions to slow climate change, preserve biodiversity and maximise carbon capture.

Meanwhile, Lost World of the Hanging Gardens (1×50’) is coproduced by All3Media-owned Lion Television, France Télévisions, Thirteen/WNET, SVT, CBC, ZDFinfo and ZDF Studios. It tells the story of the long-lost Assyrian city of Nineveh and how it could have been the site for the Hanging Gardens of Babylon.

Nikolas Hülbusch, director unscripted at ZDF Studios, said: “These two fascinating titles are an excellent addition to our unscripted catalogue.

“The topics they cover, the mystery of a legendary lost monument and the search for the best method to fight climate change, will appeal to audiences worldwide so I predict plenty of interest from clients who are looking for top-quality documentaries.”

Neil Batey 13-12-2024 ©C21Media
