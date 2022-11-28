Please wait...
ZDF Studios to shop Spiegel TV, Primitive science copro Naked – Generation Gender

Naked – Generation Gender for Canada’s Crave and Arte in Europe

ZDF Studios, the sales and commercial arm of the German pubcaster, has picked up the distribution rights to science series Naked – Generation Gender.

The 6×50’ series is produced by German prodco Spiegel TV and Toronto-based Primitive Entertainment for Bell Media’s Crave channel in Canada and Arte in Europe.

It explores the role our biological sex plays in determining many aspects of our lives, from birth to old age.

“This is a timely series that gives a truly fascinating and enlightening insight on a topic that affects us all,” said Ralf Ruckauer, VP of unscripted at ZDF.

Naked – Generation Gender premiered on Franco-German broadcaster Arte earlier this month and will also be available on Canadian streamer Crave.

