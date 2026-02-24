ZDF Studios to shop S4 of Ancient Superstructures

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: Germany’s ZDF Studios has secured worldwide distribution rights, excluding French-speaking territories and Australia, to the fourth season of documentary series Ancient Superstructures.

Produced by Pernel Media in association with France’s RMC Découverte, Histoire, SBS Australia and ZDF Studios, the latest instalment of the series is in production and slated for completion in the spring. S4 will feature extraordinary sites, including Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia, the Acropolis of Athens and Germany’s Neuschwanstein Castle, as well as Pierrefonds Castle and the medieval city of Carcassonne in France.