Please wait...
Please wait...

ZDF Studios to shop S4 of Ancient Superstructures

Ancient Superstructures

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: Germany’s ZDF Studios has secured worldwide distribution rights, excluding French-speaking territories and Australia, to the fourth season of documentary series Ancient Superstructures.

Produced by Pernel Media in association with France’s RMC Découverte, Histoire, SBS Australia and ZDF Studios, the latest instalment of the series is in production and slated for completion in the spring. S4 will feature extraordinary sites, including Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia, the Acropolis of Athens and Germany’s Neuschwanstein Castle, as well as Pierrefonds Castle and the medieval city of Carcassonne in France.

C21 reporter 24-02-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Trump pressures Netflix to 'fire' board member Susan Rice, warns of 'consequences'
Apple TV acquires international crime thriller Unconditional from Keshet Int'l
Ted Sarandos questions broadcasters 'feeding' YouTube for 'pennies on the dollar'
Germany's ZDF, Australia's SBS take on BBC, RTÉ crime drama series Tall Tales & Murder
Blue Ant Studios, Nippon TV shop new format Majority Rules to US buyers at London TV Screenings

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE