ZDF Studios to shop historical docuseries Troy: The Schliemann Legacy

WORLD CONGRESS: German sales house ZDF Studios has secured the international distribution rights to historical documentary series Troy: The Schliemann Legacy.

Coproduced by German broadcaster ZDF, France’s Arte and UK prodco Impossible Factual, the 2×60’ title marks 150 years since German archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann claimed to have discovered the legendary city of Troy, the setting for the Greek myth of the Trojan War.

It explores the enduring tension between myth and reality, applying modern scientific techniques to age-old questions about Homer’s epics and the collapse of the Bronze Age world.

Nikolas Hülbusch, director of unscripted at ZDF Studios, is attending the World Congress of Science and Factual Producers this week to launch the show to the international market.