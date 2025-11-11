Please wait...
Please wait...

ZDF Studios to rep Black Death doc worldwide

Black Death Patient Zero from UK prodco Impossible Factual

NEWS BRIEF: German sales house ZDF Studios is to handle global distribution for historical documentary series Black Death Patient Zero.

The 2×60’ title, produced by UK prodco Impossible Factual in association with ZDF, Arte, WNET and Hearst UK, unravels the origins of the Black Death, a bubonic plague pandemic that killed around 50 million people between 1346 and 1353. Black Death Patient Zero has been pre-sold to Viasat.

C21 reporter 11-11-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

The runners and riders in the race to succeed Tim Davie as BBC director general
Tim Davie, Deborah Turness quit the BBC amid Trump documentary crisis
C21 Drama Awards finalists announced
Nine Network to axe 50 positions at new streaming and broadcast arm
Amazon adds execs to AI Studios arm, taps Matt Newman to lead live-action

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE