ZDF Studios to rep Black Death doc worldwide

NEWS BRIEF: German sales house ZDF Studios is to handle global distribution for historical documentary series Black Death Patient Zero.

The 2×60’ title, produced by UK prodco Impossible Factual in association with ZDF, Arte, WNET and Hearst UK, unravels the origins of the Black Death, a bubonic plague pandemic that killed around 50 million people between 1346 and 1353. Black Death Patient Zero has been pre-sold to Viasat.