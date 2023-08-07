ZDF Studios to distribute docuseries Hitler’s Power

NEWS BRIEF: German distributor ZDF Studios has secured worldwide sales rights to new historical documentary series Hitler’s Power.

The 3×50’ series is produced by Hamburg’s Eco Media, History Media and ZDF Digital in association with ZDF Studios. Using archive footage and never-seen-before images, Hitler’s Power details how the Nazi leader rose to political prominence and instigated the atrocities that followed during the Second World War.