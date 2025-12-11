ZDF Studios takes on Putin docuseries

NEWS BRIEF: Germany’s ZDF Studios will handle international distribution of political documentary series The Godfather of St Petersburg about the rise of Vladimir Putin.

The two-part factual title, produced by Berlin-based prodco Story House Productions for ZDF and ZDF Studios, looks into the Russian president’s career. It takes viewers back to Putin’s tenure as deputy mayor of St Petersburg, when the city was plagued by chaos, corruption and violent power struggles.