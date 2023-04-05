ZDF Studios sails for Cannes with ocean thriller The Swarm, docuseries Uncharted

Eco thriller The Swarm heads German distributor ZDF Studios’ slate of scripted and unscripted content for this month’s MipTV market.

The 8×45’ drama is produced by Schwarm TV Production in collaboration with Bravado Fiction, Beside Production and Athos for broadcaster ZDF. It has so far been sold to France Télévisions, Italy’s Rai Fiction, Viaplay Group, Hulu Japan, Austria’s ORF and Switzerland’s SRF.

It tells the story of scientists trying to save the world from an unprecedented attack by sea creatures.

Other dramas to be shopped in Cannes include crime thriller Clean Sweep (6×52’), produced by ShinAwil and Incendo, and ZDF primetime murder drama Dear Vivi (7×45’), from Seven Dogs Filmproduktion.

Meanwhile, missing persons documentary series Uncharted (6×45’), produced by Odeon Fiction, is a new addition to ZDF Studio’s unscripted catalogue. It is joined by factual history series The Six Continents Revealed (6×50’), from Story House Productions for ZDF in association with Arte, plus nature documentary Bison – An American Icon, made by Doclights.

Finally, three children’s titles will also be offered at MipTV: ballet drama Spellbound (26×26’), coproduced by Cottonwood Media, ZDF, ZDF Studios, the Opera National de Paris and Be-Films; Superhero Academy (13×15’), made by Seafood TV; and animated preschool series Maari – Adventures at the Reef (20×7’), produced by BigChild Entertainment.

“Following what has been a very busy and successful winter, we’re looking forward to keeping up the momentum as we head into the next season with a strong line-up of top-quality content,” said Dr Markus Schafer, president and CEO of ZDF Studios.