ZDF Studios ready to shop Hitler’s Entourage

NEWS BRIEF: Germany’s ZDF Studios has picked up global distribution rights to Hitler’s Entourage, a six-part documentary that sheds new light on the dictator’s closest associates.

Produced by Doclights for ZDFinfo in association with ZDF Studios, the 6×50’ series unveils insights into the psyches of Joseph Goebbels, Herman Göring, Albert Speer, Rudolf Hess, Martin Bormann and Hitler’s mistress, Eva Braun. Currently in post-production, Hitler’s Entourage includes archive material restored and colourised to a high standard as well as observations from a diverse range of experts and witnesses who experienced Hitler and his henchmen live.