ZDF Studios primes nuclear weapons doc

NEWS BRIEF: Germany’s ZDF Studios has secured the global distribution rights to factual title Silent War: In the Shadow of Atomic Bombs.

The two-part documentary, produced by OutreMer Film for ZDF and ZDF Studios, tells the story of the atomic age from the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to renewed fears of nuclear escalation in today’s geopolitical climate. It combines historical analysis with personal testimonies from victims of nuclear testing and atomic bombings in the US, the former Soviet Union, Japan and the Pacific.