ZDF Studios makes Magic Moves

Magic Moves with Chris and Andreas Ehrlich

NEWS BRIEF: German distributor ZDF Studios has picked up representation rights to a social factual format that explores new approaches to therapy for children with half-sided physical paralysis.

Magic Moves (4×43′ and 8×23′) was developed and produced by ZDF subsidiary Content Laden for broadcast on the main ZDF channel and kids’ network KiKa. The aim is to improve the motor skills of 10 children with hemiparesis by teaching them magic tricks during a two-week magic camp at a medieval castle. The show is hosted by star magicians Chris and Andreas Ehrlich, better known as the Ehrlich Brothers.

