ZDF Studios hatches deal to shop Baby Animals Down Under

NEWS BRIEF: Germany’s ZDF Studios has secured the worldwide distribution rights to natural history series Baby Animals Down Under.

Produced by Australian factual specialist WildBear Entertainment, the 6×60’ series takes a heart-warming journey into the early lives of Australian wildlife, such as young koalas, penguin chicks, kangaroo joeys and sea turtle hatchlings. The deal was brokered by Wild Thring Media.