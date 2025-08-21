ZDF Studios expands content agreement with German rail company Deutsche Bahn

Germany’s ZDF Studios has expanded its content agreement with rail company Deutsche Bahn.

Under the agreement, from September 1, the onboard programme offering on the ICE streaming portal – a free information and entertainment service available on Deutsche Bahn trains – will include ZDF drama and documentary programmes, as well as selected children’s shows from kids’ channel KiKA.

Content will include series and films such as Wilsberg, Doppelhaushälfte (Duplex), Terra X, Der Bergdoktor (Mountain Medic), Bernd das Brot (Bernd the Bread), Kikaninchen and Die Brücke (The Bridge).

Niko Chainopoulos, sales and acquisition director, junior, at ZDF Studios, said: “We are very pleased about this agreement with Deutsche Bahn. It allows us to bring ZDF and KiKA’s great programmes closer to travellers via an exciting new touchpoint.”