ZDF Studios checks into Grand Hotel by the Sea

Thekla Reuten stars in Grand Hotel by the Sea

NEWS BRIEF: Germany’s ZDF Studios has secured the worldwide distribution rights to Dutch romantic period drama Grand Hotel by the Sea.

The eight-part series is made by Amsterdam-based prodco Big Blue in coproduction with Dutch broadcaster KRO‑NCRV and Belgian broadcaster VRT. It stars Thekla Reuten (Narcosis) as a woman who inherits a luxury seaside hotel but faces both societal limitations and personal challenges as a woman in the early 20th century.

C21 reporter 19-02-2026 ©C21Media
