ZDF Studios brings Austria’s Quiz Hunt to market

NEWS BRIEF: Germany’s ZDF Studios has added Quiz Hunt, an Austrian format that airs on Red Bull-owned Servus TV and is produced by Interspot Film, to its formats catalogue for international distribution.

The daily gameshow launched in 2019 and is a life-size board game where the people are the tokens and in to move forward the two contestants, one being the winner from the previous round, have to answer questions correctly. The show’s biggest winner to date is a student who pocketed €375,000 after appearing in 47 shows facing 77 opponents and answered 1,649 questions correctly.