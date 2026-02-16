ZDF Studios agrees scripted deal with Hungary’s TV2

NEWS BRIEF: ZDF Studios in Germany has signed a multi-year agreement with TV2 to supply more than 1,200 hours of scripted content to the Hungarian network.

TV2 has secured free TV, pay TV and VoD rights locally to titles such as The Black Forest Clinic, Derrick, Our Charly, Hello Robbie, Alpine Rescue and Dr Nice. Gábor Fischer, chief content officer at TV2 Group, said: “This agreement significantly enriches our content offering across all platforms.”