ZDF Studios adds Pash channel to Poland’s CDA Premium

Find Me in Paris

NEWS BRIEF: ZDF Studios in Germany has added its kids’ channel brand Pash to Polish VoD service CDA Premium.

The Pash channel on CDA Premium features more than 770 episodes of animated and live-action shows such as The Dance Academy, Find Me in Paris, Lexi & Lottie and H20 – Just Add Water. Pash is also available in the US, Latin America, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, France and Hungary, as well as on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

C21 reporter 29-10-2025 ©C21Media
