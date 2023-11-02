ZDF, Sly Fox Productions, Julian Unthank partner on British crime drama

Germany’s ZDF Studios has partnered with London-based Sly Fox Productions and writer and creator Julian Unthank to develop a new British whodunit drama.

The Pet Sitter Mysteries is based on the best-selling novels by Blaize and John Clement and is being developed by ZDF Studios and Sly Fox Productions, with Unthank (Queens of Mystery, Doc Martin) at the helm.

The 8×45’ series will be distributed exclusively by ZDF Studios whose catalogue also includes Queens of Mystery (3×90’/6×45’) from Sly Fox Productions, the London-based company founded by drama producers Linda James and Tim Vaughan, who have been joined by producer Savannah James-Bayly.

Set in wealthy Sandbanks, Dorset, on the UK’s south coast, the series focuses on a professional pet sitter and former policewoman attempting to rebuild her life after tragedy and who becomes inadvertently involved in the investigation when one of her clients is found dead.

“Not only are they cleverly plotted with a whip-smart central character but the murder mysteries are sharply written and surprisingly subversive, the perfect formula for a modern, off-beat detective series,” said Unthank.