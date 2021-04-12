ZDF lands in The Dog House

German public broadcaster ZDF has commissioned a local version of human-hound matchmaking show The Dog House.

Originally produced by Five Mile Films for Channel 4 in the UK, The Dog House follows abandoned dogs as they are rehomed with new families.

ZDF’s adaptation will be produced by All3Media’s Tower Productions and will debut as a five-episode series in June.

The latest commission follows a deal with Network 10 in Australia, which is also locally adapting the series for later this year.

Elsewhere, Canal Cosmopolitan in Spain has picked up the finished tape of the original UK version of the format, following previous finished-tape deals with VRT in Belgium, SVT in Sweden, TV2 in Denmark, New Zealand’s TVNZ, Canada’s CBC and HBO Max in the US.

All3Media International handles distribution of The Dog House.