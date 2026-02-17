ZDF books a trip to Seacrow Island

NEWS BRIEF: German public broadcaster ZDF has acquired Swedish children’s series Astrid Lindgren’s Seacrow Island, to be broadcast over the Easter period.

The 6×27’ series, produced by SF Studios in coproduction with SVT and Astrid Lindgren AB, is based on the late author Lindgren’s kids’ book Seacrow Island and tells the story of a perfect Swedish island vacation. The deal was announced by distributor Beta Film, which also sold feature film Benjamin Bat to ZDF.