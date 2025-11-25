Please wait...
ZDF and KiKA pick up Sam & Julia: The Mouse Mansion

Animated preschool series Sam & Julia: The Mouse Mansion

NEWS BRIEF: Germany’s ZDF and kids’ channel KiKA have picked up animated preschool series Sam & Julia: The Mouse Mansion.

Sam & Julia (78×7’) is based on Dutch author Karina Schaapman’s book series The Mouse Mansion and follows the adventures of two mice. It is already available for streaming on ZDF.de and will have its German linear debut on KiKA this Friday, followed by ZDF in January. The series is coproduced by Cielo Films, Caribara Production, SuperswissRed, M.A.R.K.13TM and ZDF Studios, with the participation of France Télévisions and ZDF.

