YouTuber Mark Rober joins Samsung TV Plus creator-fronted FAST line-up

Samsung TV Plus has added a channel featuring former NASA engineer-turned-YouTuber Mark Rober to its roster of FAST channels fronted by social media creators.

Mark Rober TV is now available to stream exclusively on Samsung TV Plus across the UK, US, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Germany, India, Ireland, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands, with additional markets to be announced.

It marks the latest FAST channel the smart TV company has launched with social media creators, after previous tie-ups with the likes of MrBeast, Smosh, TheSorryGirls, Michelle Khare, Dhar Mann, Michelle Khare and The Try Guys.

Samsung TV Plus said former NASA engineer, inventor and educator Rober is one of the most influential creators working today with more than 71 million subscribers.

Earlier this year Netflix ordered a kids and family competition show starring Rober, produced by his company CrunchLabs and Jimmy Kimmel’s prodco Kimmelot.

In addition to the new series, Rober will bring some of his most beloved, ambitious and informative experiments to Netflix later this year as the streamer continues to partner with YouTube stars.