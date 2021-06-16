YouTube, Znak put Rock in hard place

YouTube Originals has commissioned a documentary series in which Filipino influencer Bretman Rock spends a week alone in the Hawaiian jungle.

Titled 30 Days With: Bretman Rock, the four-parter is the latest instalment of YouTube’s 30 Days With franchise. Other editions include 30 Days With: Why Don’t We and 30 Days With: Ryan Garcia.

The first episode of the Rock series will premiere on June 30, featuring Rock training with survival specialists before entering the jungle in memory of his late father.

The series is produced by US/UK prodco Znak TV, which Natalka Znak set up after leaving her Sky-backed prodco Znak & Co in March. Znak and Jennifer Ducker serve as executive producers. Ryan Bratton oversees the show for YouTube Originals.