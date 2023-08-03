YouTube seeks more ‘information-based health content’ with Little Dot Studios

YouTube is seeking more content from licensed doctors, nurses and psychologists on its platform and has tapped All3Media-owned Little Dot Studios to improve health professionals’ social video skills.

YouTube Health, which launched last year to help people in the UK find credible health information online, and Little Dot Studios have partnered on the initiative, dubbed YouTube Health Accelerator, which seeks to improve the YouTube skills of licensed health professionals.

The World Health Summit (WHS) is also on board the free programme, which includes a 10-week boot camp designed to help ‘health creators’ in the UK, Germany and France create high-quality content and build their audience on YouTube.

The three-month programme will launch in September, with UK ‘health creators’ now able to register through the Little Dot website.

In the UK, Little Dot Studios and YouTube Health are looking for licensed doctors, nurses and psychologists, or those producing online content with oversight from a licensed health professional and are interested in creating information-based health content on Google-owned YouTube.

Participants will receive 10 training sessions run by Little Dot Studios, one-to-one coaching sessions for 10 creators interested in personalising advice and exposure to the WHO (World Health Organisation), WHS and other relevant speakers.

It comes after social media companies and tech firms have faced criticism for allowing misinformation to spread on their platforms, particularly relating to public health during the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

Holly Graham, chief business officer at Little Dot Studios, said: “We’ve a long and established heritage in content creation and distribution on YouTube, working with various social impact partners over the years.

“As a conscious-led company committed to promoting a positive and inclusive digital ecosystem, we help partners build projects and programmes that take a considered approach to audience engagement, share brand values and provide information and solutions in an entertaining and compelling way.

“We’re looking forward to shaping and delivering an impactful and productive programme with YouTube Health that will support, educate and inspire a new generation of expert creators to better serve wider audiences and communities.”