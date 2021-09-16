Please wait...
YouTube Originals orders doc based on Pope’s writing

Pope Francis (photo: Casa Rosada via CC)

NEWS BRIEF: YouTube Originals has ordered a feature-length documentary based on Pope Francis’s 2015 environment encyclical Laudato Si’ from My Octopus Teacher prodco Off the Fence.

Produced in partnership with the Laudato Si’ movement and in collaboration with the Vatican, the feature doc makes an urgent call to action to protect our planet and each other. It will debut on YouTube in early 2022.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 16-09-2021 ©C21Media

