YouTube Originals debuts multilingual kids’ show

Growing with Lottie Dottie

NEWS BRIEF: YouTube Originals has launched a preschool series called Growing with Lottie Dottie, its first show to be launched simultaneously in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

The 13-episode series is based on the Brazilian kids’ channel Lottie Dottie Mini (aka Galinha Pintadinha Mini) and will premiere on September 18. Produced by Brazil’s Bromelia Productions, it follows the titular chicken and her collection of friends as they navigate life lessons, learn fun activities and enjoy kids’ songs together.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 14-09-2021 ©C21Media
