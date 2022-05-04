Please wait...
YouTube orders animated history chatshow voiced by Joe Sugg

Corpse Talk is based on a series of graphic novels and comics

YouTube has greenlit an animated chatshow aimed at kids and families voiced by social media celebrity Joe Sugg that brings history to life by showcasing the achievements of a variety of historical figures.

Produced by Tiger Aspect Kids and Family (Mr Bean) in the UK, part of Banijay Kids & Family, Corpse Talk is based on the popular graphic novels and comic series of the same name featured in The Phoenix Comic and created by husband-and-wife team Adam and Lisa Murphy.

In each of the 13 episodes, history loving Adam (Sugg) will unearth the stories and mysteries surrounding some of the most famous figures in history, such as Leonardo da Vinci, Mary Seacole, Marie Curie, Cleopatra and William the Conqueror.

Corpse Talk will be available exclusively on the Cartoons for Kids YouTube channel and the YouTube Kids app, with the first two episodes premiering on May 13. Further episodes will be made available on Tuesdays and Fridays.

